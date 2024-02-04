Good morning Gang Green Nation! The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl game takes place today. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST. The game was changed to a flag football game last year, as players didn’t want to get injured, and tackling had already degraded to half-hearted efforts over the years. Not wanting to get injured in a meaningless exhibition game is certainly understandable, but players can still get hurt in flag football. The answer should be to simply get rid of the game entirely. Name the rosters, let the honorees enjoy some fun in the sun and participate in some skills contest, and be done with it. Just my two cents.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:

Ryan Wilson - 2024 Senior Bowl takeaways: Spencer Rattler shines in all-star game, Joe Milton has tough day, more storylines

J.J. Post - Aaiden Diggs chirps at Sauce Gardner during Pro Bowl practice

Harrison Reno - Could New York Jets Make Blockbuster Signing of Tampa Bay Bucs Mike Evans in Free Agency?

Anthony Liccardi - Hall of Fame Quarterback Steve Young Reveals New York Jets' Zach Wilson Trade Idea

Nick Faria - How Far Are New York Jets From Super Bowl Contention?

Ralph Ventre - Broadway Joe Namath’s New York Jets No. 1 Super Bowl Team: Aaron Rodgers Agrees?

Geoff Magliocchetti - Turf Monster: New York Jets’ Michael Carter II Rips MetLife Stadium Playing Surface

Mike D'Abate - First in Flight: Quinnen Williams Convincing Case for New York Jets MVP?

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets 'Eyeing' Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton: Senior Bowl Rumors

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Pressed to Trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams

Glenn Naughton - Wrapping up the Week in Mobile; Risers and Fallers on Offense

Bent - 5 NFL Draft prospects Jets should be watching at Senior Bowl

Justin Fried - Another NY Jets player is publicly criticizing MetLife Stadium turf

Justin Fried - NY Jets falling in love with top Senior Bowl offensive line prospect

Justin Fried - Four NY Jets players who shouldn't be back next year (but probably will be)

Michael Zimmelman - Five Senior Bowl Prospects the Jets Should Be Interested In

