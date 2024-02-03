2024 Senior Bowl: Game Time, TV, Rosters, and More

This afternoon the Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama. This is considered the most prestigious of the all-star games which invite prospects to the NFL Draft.

Through the week, the prospects have been practicing. While many evaluators say the practice days are actually more significant than the game itself, this is one final chance for prospects to make an impact on the field. The rest of the process will be drills at the Combine and pro days along with in person meetings.

The Jets have an insider at the game. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is the head coach for the National Team, which has given him a closer look at many of the players through the week.

What: Senior Bowl

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

When: 1:00 pm Eastern; Saturday February 3

Who: American Team Roster; National Team Roster

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Dan Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Tom Pelissero