Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day as we hit the extra day in February. Former New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman is the latest player to try and trash the Jets on a podcast. Hardman spoke on Brandt Boyer, Robert Saleh, and a multitude of other issues in what seemed to really irk a lot of members of the Jets - and for good reason. But one revelation that came out was that it appears that Hardman leaked the Jets’ offensive playbook prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles - a game the Jets won anyway. If this is true, it’s likely the last we see of Hardman in the NFL, and it will likely result in an investigation by the NFL if the Jets choose to take that route. Personally, I would if I were them. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

