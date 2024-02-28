 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Douglas confirms Zach Wilson has received Jets’ permission to seek a trade

The quarterback has likely played his last game with the Jets.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas conducted his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine today. It comes as little surprise, but the general manager confirmed that the team has given quarterback Zach Wilson permission to speak with other teams in seeking out a trade.

This means Wilson can get in touch with teams that might be interested in trading for his services. He can get to know front offices and coaching staffs. This would otherwise be prohibited by the league’s tampering rules. Once Wilson finds a team or teams he is comfortable with, the Jets can work on negotiating a trade.

In other news, Douglas discussed Alijah Vera-Tucker’s rehab. He also indicated that the Jets have yet to decide on a position for him in 2024. AVT has spent time at both tackle and guard the last two years.

AVT’s eventual position very well could be decided by whether the Jets are able to land the tackle of their choice in free agency, which would allow him to stick at guard. If not, the free agent guard class is fairly deep in free agency, which should allow the Jets to land one.

Douglas additionally confirmed that the Jets will not use the franchise tag on Bryce Huff.

Finally, Douglas responded to recent comments by Mecole Hardman that he was in touch with the Chiefs front office prior to the trade the teams worked out for the wide receiver during the season.

