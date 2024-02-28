Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets released OG Laken Tomlinson the other night in what to some was a surprise move. While most didn’t expect the Jets to part ways with the durable guard, to others it was only a matter of time. Tomlinson gave up the most pressures among offensive guards last season with 51. His lack of performance was a big reason for the quarterback and running game struggles the Jets witnessed last season. It’s great to have a player that’s not injured, until they play at a league-worst level. In the end, it was something that needed to be done. Unfortunately, it also adds another hole that Joe Douglas needs to fill in the trenches. It’ll be interesting to see how it gets done. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

