Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I’d also like to shout out Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend after forgetting to recognize him yesterday. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was seen on VladTV commenting on the New York Jets, and more exclusively, defensive lineman Michael Clemons. Dawkins used some suggestive language against the team, and essentially called the Jets defensive group full of posers who only play football to ‘look cool’. To be honest, it’s one of the weirdest critiques I’ve ever heard - especially considering Dawkins’ extensive posting on social media himself. There could likely be some frustration there, however, as the Jets have played the Bills extremely well over the last couple of years - even with Zach Wilson running the show. With Aaron Rodgers behind center this season, hopefully the Jets are able to sweep Buffalo this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Rich Cimini - Bills' Dion Dawkins rips Micheal Clemons, Jets: 'I hate them'

Brandyn Pokrass - Bills OT calls NY Jets' defense 'weirdos', Sauce Gardner responds

Justin Fried - Sauce Gardner claps back at Dion Dawkins after he trashed NY Jets defense

Zack Rosenblatt - What Jets GM Joe Douglas must address and accomplish at the NFL combine

Connor Hughes - 3 draft targets Jets should watch at NFL Combine, including Brock Bowers

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft 5.0 - Daniel Jeremiah Selects T Taliese Fuaga; CBS Sports Picks WR Rome Odunze

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Salary Cap

Rivka Boord - NY Jets release guard Laken Tomlinson (Report)

Michael Nania - NY Jets could net a huge reward by avoiding star WRs

Randy Lange - Jets Legend Bilal Powell Talks Breece Hall Aaron Rodgers and the 2024 Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.