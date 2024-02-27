The New York Jets have a number of key needs to be filled ahead of the 2024 season, with the ultimate goal being to create a contender that’s devoid of weaknesses.

Loading up on depth at all positions will be desirable, enabling the team to compete even if they have a series of injuries at one position. However, before the roster is put together the Jets must be wary of overlooking the need for top-level special teams contributors.

The Jets made this mistake in 2022, as several key contributors were either released, injured or inactive. This led to two close losses that involved a late punt return for a touchdown. Winning those two games would have kept the Jets in postseason contention down the stretch. In addition, Braxton Berrios, who had been an All Pro in 2021, posted underwhelming numbers with the blocking ahead of him less effective.

Specifically, the Jets lost linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, who was their leading special teams tackler other than Justin Hardee. Phillips had been one of their most effective blockers, along with Hardee and Nick Bawden, who spent the 2022 season on injured reserve. Trevon Wesco, another important blocker, was also released, and two other key special teamers, Hamsah Nasirildeen and Kenny Yeboah, spent half of the year on the practice squad.

In 2023, the Jets’ special teams bounced back somewhat with Chazz Surratt and Irv Charles emerging as key contributors. Jamien Sherwood and Ashtyn Davis also stepped up as they developed into impact players on the special teams. Davis led the Jets with 12 special teams tackles, just one ahead of Sherwood. Surratt and Charles were not far behind.

A review of the blocking in the return game suggests that all four of these players were key contributors in that area too, along with Bawden and the special teams captain Hardee.

The Jets can’t afford to rest on their laurels though with Davis and Hardee out of contract along with fellow special teams contributors Sam Eguavoen and Yeboah again.

While Charles emerged as someone who could be molded into a Hardee-style all-round special teams monster in 2023, there were signs that letting him take over that role from Hardee full-time would be short-sighted. Charles made several impact plays, but he was over-aggressive at times and had some costly plays where he over-pursued. He led the team in missed tackles on special teams and was at fault on the Derius Davis touchdown return while Hardee was on injured reserve.

Robert Saleh obviously admires Charles’ work on special teams, having referred to him as “an absolute wolf” during the season. However, his style is clearly somewhat reckless and erratic, so you’re playing with fire if you feature him in a key role and don’t surround him with other players who will rally to the ball effectively.

The return game numbers were alarmingly worse during the six games Hardee spent on injured reserve. Opposing teams racked up 371 return yards, averaging 23.7 yards per kickoff return and 12.5 yards per punt return. In the 11 games Hardee played, opposing teams only had 288 return yards, averaging 10.4 yards per kickoff return and 9.8 yards per punt return.

If the Jets are considering letting players like Hardee, Davis and Eguavoen go, they should probably rethink that stance. In a season where one or two close results could be the difference between playoff football and extending the team’s NFL-worst postseason drought, you cannot afford to go cheap in an area where a few games per year are invariably won and lost.

The loss of Hardee could be particularly difficult to overcome, especially if Charles turns out to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

If Davis returns, he might have an expanded role on defense and could see his special teams duties relaxed. However, it will still be valuable to have him on the team in case they are struggling or need him to fill in.

It’s widely expected that the Jets will re-sign Greg Zuerlein and Thomas Morstead to ensure that their kicking game remains among the league’s best. Hopefully these alone won’t be seen as adequate moves to appease Brant Boyer’s desire to keep his units intact.