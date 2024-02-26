Report: Jets to release Laken Tomlinson

The Jets are releasing guard Laken Tomlinson per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

While Tomlinson might be “incredibly durable” his level of play for the Jets over the last two seasons was pretty low. The team signed Tomlinson in 2022 to try and fill a hole at guard. The veteran offensive lineman will go down as a massive free agent bust.

The Jets do save $8.1 million against the cap with this move, but because of a restructure a year ago the team will take on a massive $10.74 million dead money cap charge to not have Tomlinson on the team in 2024.

I am a bit surprised the Jets are moving on from Tomlinson, but I do believe this is the correct move. A large chunk of the $8.1 million saved will likely need to go to finding a replacement for the hole this creates on the offensive line, but that money can likely be spent on a better offensive lineman.