One option for New York Jets at wide receiver is off the board

The New York Jets and other wide receiver needy teams have one less option in free agency this year. The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

We have designated WR Tee Higgins as our franchise player



This comes as no surprise. This move was widely expected.

The Bengals are trying to win a Super Bowl and have plenty of salary cap space. Higgins is a 25 year old with a pair of 1,000 yard seasons under his belt. It would have made little sense for Cincy to let him leave for no compensation under the circumstances.

Higgins was clearly never a likely option for the Jets, but fans could dream. He would have been an ideal fit stylistically next to Garrett Wilson, and his youth made him a prime target. For many of the same reasons he was so attractive to the Jets and other teams, it was logical for the Bengals to use the tag on him.

The Jets will need to turn their attention elsewhere.