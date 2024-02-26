Now here is an article that I never in a million years thought that I’d be writing.

The premise? Singer/global superstar Taylor Swift may be a key reason the New York Jets will be able to keep their elite pass rushing edge rusher Bryce Huff.

Now before you roll your eyes completely out of your head, hear me out.

Let’s start at the top. Taylor Swift began publicly dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the early fall. In fact, the first game she attended to support Kelce was against the New York Jets on October 1st.

After that, Swift became a regular topic in the NFL and was regularly shown at games. This led to many (including many Jets fans) to lament that she was becoming a distraction from the games at large. Despite these complaints, the NFL kept showing her and the media kept talking about her. Why? Because she is a big enough celebrity that you might as well print money wherever she walks. In fact, estimates from NPR put forth that Swift was worth $330 million in additional revenue to the NFL this season. This was in part driven by an increase in women viewers which reached an all-time high. Of note, this gives the NFL an entire additional segment of customers to sell tickets, merchandise, and clothing to, and was a market that they had long been trying to reach.

But what does all of this have to do with the Jets and Bryce Huff?

Well, that additional revenue she drove has a direct effect on the NFL’s salary cap, which changes year-to-year based on the prior year’s revenue. This year? The raise in the cap was $30 million, which was well beyond any projection. Usually, the growth is more like $10 to maybe $20 million.

NFL Salary Cap growth in the last 20 seasons ... $$$$$ pic.twitter.com/hfCDUS29ZV — AFL Godfather ‍☠️ (@NFLMAVERICK) March 8, 2022

So why did that growth happen and why can we attribute that to Swift? Because, as written by NFL insider Ian Rappoport, the NFL experienced “an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season.” And it doesn’t require a ton of brainpower to put together that the increase in media revenue was likely, at least in part, attributable to Taylor Swift’s presence and the additional views from her loyal “Swiftie” fan base that followed.

Salary cap news:



The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

For the Jets, this additional added salary cap makes it more feasible for them to re-sign Bryce Huff despite being closer to the cap limit than many other teams. Essentially, Taylor Swift helped to provide an extra 10-20 million dollars beyond expected that the Jets can now allocate to Huff or any other free agent whom they value. Talk about an obscure way to “shake off” a bad cap situation.