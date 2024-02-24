Good morning Gang Green Nation! The NFL announced the 2024 salary cap, and it’s a whopper. The cap jumped by more than $30 million this year. That’s much more than previously expected. It’s good news for Jets fans, as the Jets were tight up against the projected cap coming into the new league year starting in March. The new cap gives the Jets a little more breathing room. However, it also gives every other NFL team more cap space than expected, which should lead to some pretty big inflation in free agent salaries this year. The cap giveth, and the cap taketh away. For Bryce Huff fans, who knows, perhaps the unexpected additional cap space will cause the Jets to re-think their apparent lack of effort to keep Huff in the fold. One can dream.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

Jimmy Hascup - Is Jets’ Robert Saleh safe for 2024? Not with this coach available, analyst says

Henry McKenna - Upgrading Jets offense for Aaron Rodgers will cost Robert Saleh on defense

John Pullano - Jets Host First High School Girls Flag Football Media Day at MetLife Stadium

NYJ Editorial Staff - Draft Prospects Will Be in Indianapolis starting Feb. 26

Andrew Battifarano - Bengals plan to use franchise tag on Tee Higgins

Ryan Dunleavy - NFL salary cap explodes to $255M: what it means for Giants, Jets

Michael Blinn - Mecole Hardman won't return to Jets in NFL free agency

Ryan Dunleavy - Three potential offensive line targets for Jets in 2024 NFL Draft

Nick Faria - Another New York Jets' Coach Leaves; Hired By Atlanta Falcons

Ralph Ventre - New York Jets' Draft Plan: Pick Third-Best Tackle or Trade No. 10 Pick?

Mike D'Abate - Mammoth Offensive Tackle On New York Jets' Draft Radar?

Nick Faria - Tackle Talk: NFL Draft Expert Predicts New York Jets Prefer Position, But Not Yet Player

Anthony Liccardi - Where Did New York Jets Rank in Attendance After Disappointing Season?

Nick Faria - Ranking New York Jets Free Agent Receivers Targets

Ralph Ventre - Darkness Retreat, Meet Mountain Climbing: New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers Tests Achilles

Geoff Magliocchetti - Profit Over Production: New York Jets Surprisingly Soar Among World's Most Valuable Franchises

Glenn Naughton - NFL Salary cap to see $30 Million Increase

Glenn Naughton - Another Jets Assistant Coach out as Ricky Manning Heads to Vegas

Glenn Naughton - A Veteran Tackle the Jets Should be Taking a Close Look at

Justin Fried - Why the NFL's historic salary cap increase is great news for the NY Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets projected to lose Bryce Huff to crosstown rival in free agency

Justin Fried - What is the franchise tag and will the NY Jets use it in 2024?

Justin Fried - Five NY Jets players whose careers went awry in 2023

Billy Riccette - NFL sets salary cap at $255.4 million, giving Jets more cap space

Billy Riccette - Daniel Jeremiah talks tackle options at No. 10 in draft for Jets

Billy Riccette - Important 2024 NFL offseason dates for Jets fans to know

Billy Riccette - ESPN names Jets best fit for pending free agent safety Kamren Curl

David Latham - Jonah Jackson "Not Close" To Deal, Should Reach Free Agency

Anthony Rivardo - Giants and Jets rank near the top of league in attendance despite disappointing results in 2023 season

Matthew Legros - Jets' C.J. Mosley is ready for a Super Bowl push in 2024

Jim Cerny - Biggest needs Jets must address in 2024 NFL offseason

