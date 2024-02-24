There are some positions where I feel like I have a strong enough grasp of what they’re trying to do to say if I think a player is good or not. Offensive line though? I couldn’t tell you the first thing about the technique or leverage requirements needed to project their performance moving forward.

Because of that I rely a great deal on the thoughts of others about their opinions and thoughts in order to inform whether I would be happy if the New York Jets drafted any given offensive lineman. Some of the opinions I like to most read on this position are those from former NFL players who played offensive or defensive line because I figure they best know what it takes to do that job at the next level.

One player the Jets have been regularly linked to this draft cycle is Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. Due to this, I was especially excited to see former NFL offensive tackle Geoff Schwartz had tweeted his thoughts on Fuaga’s performance and potential earlier this week.

Taliese Fuaga film review is finished.



He's an ass kicker in the run game. Hard to find better film of an OT who moves defenders like he does. He's quick and powerful off the ball. Understands angles in the zone game. Hand placement matched w/his hips is excellent. He's never… pic.twitter.com/AWFCFpiBmn — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 21, 2024

For those who don’t want to click the tweet to see the rest, Schwartz wrote:

“Taliese Fuaga film review is finished. He’s an a** kicker in the run game. Hard to find better film of an OT who moves defenders like he does. He’s quick and powerful off the ball. Understands angles in the zone game. Hand placement matched w/his hips is excellent. He’s never on the ground. Pass protection he’s smooth w/o wasted movement. He’s got to clean up his outside hand and setting too far on defenders. It’s a concern of mine for him at OT at the NFL level. However his punch is powerful and his base is strong. Moves feet well. It’s a great foundation to build on.”

Overall, that’s a pretty positive evaluation. Seems like a player who is already a strong run blocker and has the potential to grow into a strong pass blocker as well. That’s a pretty solid high floor, high ceiling player from the perspective of Schwartz, giving some reason for Jets fans to have optimism if the Jets select Fuaga in the first round of the NFL draft come April.