Much was said in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, but one of the primary talking points was around the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to receive the ball to open overtime. A lot of that discussion was because of how that overtime played out, which was as follows:

The 49ers received the ball

The 49ers kicked a field goal to go up by 3

The Kansas City Chiefs received the ball

The Chiefs scored a touchdown and won the game

In hindsight, maybe the 49ers should have done something different. Maybe giving the Chiefs the knowledge that they could go on 4th down to extend their drive with no downside was too big an advantage against a great quarterback.

There’s also something to be said that the Chiefs seemingly had a reason determined before the game to want to kick if this situation arose whereas the 49ers seemingly had no pre-game plan around this situation.

Multiple #49ers players said after the game that they were not aware of the new overtime rules. The #Chiefs, on the other hand, have been planning for this scenario, and DT Chris Jones said they were going to go for two had San Francisco scored a TD, per @bylindsayhjones.… https://t.co/3p7XzVx6rJ pic.twitter.com/DHe3pn1TwQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Putting all of that together, it’s easy to see why many questioned 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan around his overtime decision to receive the kickoff. However, that argument has largely hinged on the Chiefs specific preference and the outcome. What I generally saw missing from this discussion is any consideration of what analytic models would suggest doing. This is odd, as in-game decisions are becoming increasingly determined by what these models suggest.

Often, models are informed by past events. For example, a model might tell us what the success rate of offenses in similar situations was over the past 10 years. However, the new playoff scenario has only been seen once, which was in the Super Bowl. To get around that, simulations that account for success rates on drives can be used instead. Within simulations, variables are inputted and then scenarios are played out by a computer. These simulations are then compiled, and the rate of various outcomes is computed by dividing the amount of times each outcome came out by the number of simulations run. The below tweet outlines the results of a simulation that was created by Walker Harrison who does quantitative analysis for the New York Yankees baseball team.

This flowchart shows my results from simulating NFL playoff overtime, a hot topic since the Super Bowl.



My numbers indicate that there is effectively no advantage between choosing to kick or receive, which aligns with research done by @bburkeESPN and @StatsbyLopez .



Details⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G2HEZnKwSD — Walker Harrison (@WalkWearsCrocs) February 18, 2024

According to Harrison’s model, the decision of whether to want to kick or receive is rather arbitrary. The receiving team has a mild edge, but not a meaningful one by any means, with a success probability difference of only .6%. This difference largely seems to emerge in the sudden death scenario.

Some astute readers may notice some scenarios missing from this chart. Harrison explains these in his follow-up tweets.

First, why is there no sudden death scenario if the team with the first possession scores 7?

If your opponent scores 7 on the opening drive, you want to go for 2 because it's a 50% win proposition compared to 40% extending to sudden death where they have the ball first. — Walker Harrison (@WalkWearsCrocs) February 18, 2024

Second, why is there no “go for two” option for the team with the first possession?

The assumptions shouldn't be too controversial. If you score on first drive, you don't want to go for 2 because then more than half of your opponents' responding TD drives will end up in losses (the 50% of the time you fail your 2-pt, and the ~10% they match and then win later). — Walker Harrison (@WalkWearsCrocs) February 18, 2024

So, overall, the simulation results suggest the decision of whether to kick or receive in this new playoff overtime format is largely one of preference, at least based on Harrison’s estimate.

For a team like the 2024 New York Jets that is likely to be carried by an elite defense next season, I could make an argument that the Jets would be best suited to kick the ball to open overtime if the situation arose in the playoffs. My logic there would be that the Jets defense is likely to hold the opposing offense to 3 points or less, allowing the offense an extra down to move the ball down the field. Additionally, it’s possible the Jets defense would be stout enough to force the opposing offense into a three-and-out, affording the Jets a short field situation where scoring a field goal would win the game.

With that said, if they opted to receive then this data suggests that decision would be justifiable all the same.