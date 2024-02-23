 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thinking forward: What would the data suggest the New York Jets do if they ever get to playoff overtime?

If the Jets ever get to overtime in the playoffs, should they prefer to defer?

By IMissFatRex
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much was said in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, but one of the primary talking points was around the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to receive the ball to open overtime. A lot of that discussion was because of how that overtime played out, which was as follows:

  • The 49ers received the ball
  • The 49ers kicked a field goal to go up by 3
  • The Kansas City Chiefs received the ball
  • The Chiefs scored a touchdown and won the game

In hindsight, maybe the 49ers should have done something different. Maybe giving the Chiefs the knowledge that they could go on 4th down to extend their drive with no downside was too big an advantage against a great quarterback.

There’s also something to be said that the Chiefs seemingly had a reason determined before the game to want to kick if this situation arose whereas the 49ers seemingly had no pre-game plan around this situation.

Putting all of that together, it’s easy to see why many questioned 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan around his overtime decision to receive the kickoff. However, that argument has largely hinged on the Chiefs specific preference and the outcome. What I generally saw missing from this discussion is any consideration of what analytic models would suggest doing. This is odd, as in-game decisions are becoming increasingly determined by what these models suggest.

Often, models are informed by past events. For example, a model might tell us what the success rate of offenses in similar situations was over the past 10 years. However, the new playoff scenario has only been seen once, which was in the Super Bowl. To get around that, simulations that account for success rates on drives can be used instead. Within simulations, variables are inputted and then scenarios are played out by a computer. These simulations are then compiled, and the rate of various outcomes is computed by dividing the amount of times each outcome came out by the number of simulations run. The below tweet outlines the results of a simulation that was created by Walker Harrison who does quantitative analysis for the New York Yankees baseball team.

According to Harrison’s model, the decision of whether to want to kick or receive is rather arbitrary. The receiving team has a mild edge, but not a meaningful one by any means, with a success probability difference of only .6%. This difference largely seems to emerge in the sudden death scenario.

Some astute readers may notice some scenarios missing from this chart. Harrison explains these in his follow-up tweets.

First, why is there no sudden death scenario if the team with the first possession scores 7?

Second, why is there no “go for two” option for the team with the first possession?

So, overall, the simulation results suggest the decision of whether to kick or receive in this new playoff overtime format is largely one of preference, at least based on Harrison’s estimate.

For a team like the 2024 New York Jets that is likely to be carried by an elite defense next season, I could make an argument that the Jets would be best suited to kick the ball to open overtime if the situation arose in the playoffs. My logic there would be that the Jets defense is likely to hold the opposing offense to 3 points or less, allowing the offense an extra down to move the ball down the field. Additionally, it’s possible the Jets defense would be stout enough to force the opposing offense into a three-and-out, affording the Jets a short field situation where scoring a field goal would win the game.

With that said, if they opted to receive then this data suggests that decision would be justifiable all the same.

Poll

Would you want the Jets to kick or receive in overtime?

view results
  • 76%
    Kick
    (13 votes)
  • 23%
    Receive
    (4 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

