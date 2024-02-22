Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another day has passed, and more coaches continue to leave the New York Jets for other teams. The latest coaches to leave the Jets are former quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, as well as offensive assistant Mark Brown. Calabrese has been with the Jets since Robert Saleh was named head coach, and now goes to the Los Angeles Rams and joins former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Mark Brown is going to Seattle to be the Seahawks’ new tight ends coach after being with the Jets for the last five years in various capacities. It almost seems like a mass exodus in Metlife at this point with so many coaches leaving. Usually that’s not a sign of great things happening. But, if Aaron Rodgers is able to steer the ship in the right direction, it’s anyone’s guess as to how it will all play out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

