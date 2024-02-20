Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets running back Breece Hall got into a confrontation with an adult who wanted him to sign some memorabilia as the Jets running back was entering Newark Airport. It’s just another example that we’ve seen plenty of lately of deranged ‘fans’ targeting players at the airport in order to get the player’s signature. While normally I’d like players to give their autographs to fans, there’s always a time and a place. On top of that, it becomes incredibly weird once said fan - especially an adult - becomes hostile when the player declines to give their autograph. Unfortunately, that’s what Hall had to deal with in his latest altercation. Thankfully, it didn’t come down to violence and the situation was de-escalated. Hopefully that’s the most Jets off-the-field drama we see this offseason. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

