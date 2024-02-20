Rudy. Hoosiers. The Miracle on Ice U.S. Olympic Hockey Team. People love an underdog story.

A common underdog story that is seen in the NFL is the rise of an undrafted free agent into an NFL regular. These are players that no one values enough on draft day to even spend a 7th round pick on them. That means all 32 teams saw their tape and said “Eh, I’d rather have X.” It’s a bleak outlook for many. It’s easy to root for those guys when they buck those evaluations and become NFL players anyway. In a lot of cases, those players become fan favorites in short order because of how easy their story makes them to root for.

A lot of times that underdog aspect of an undrafted free agent who finds regular time can have a big halo effect, and the player becomes overvalued by the fans. Fans like them so they overvalue them. New York Jets undrafted rotational edge rusher Bryce Huff though? That dude is good regardless of any emotional attachment that fans have when evaluating him.

How good? Well, according to at least one stat, really, really, really good.

With Huff on the field, the #Jets allowed a stingy passer rating of 69.8, compared to 83.1 when he was on the sideline -- the biggest differential among their DLM.



Now he’s about to get a . Will it come from the Jets? He’d be a big loss. https://t.co/Ye775i5MP9 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 15, 2024

For context, this would mean that the Jets hold QBs to an average passer rating of something resembling the play quality of the New England Patriots’ Bailey Zappe (2023 passer rating of 68.8) when Huff is on the field. By comparison, they hold QBs to an average passer rating resembling the play quality of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (2023 passer rating of 83.4) when Huff is off the field.

Either way, that’s a good job by the defense and more than enough for the Jets to win the game. I don’t know about you, but I’d much rather face Bailey Zappe than Desmond Ridder if I have the choice though.

All reports at this point are that Bryce Huff is going to be paid handsomely as a free agent. The real question at this point is “by whom is he going to get paid?” With stats like this, it’s easy to see why Jets fans largely hope the answer to that question is “The Jets.”