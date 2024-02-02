Podcast: Looking to the Jets offseason with Michael Nania

Yesterday our old friend Michael Nania of jetsxfactor.com joined me on the podcast to break down the article from The Athletic which has been the story of the week for the New York Jets. The article went behind the scenes during the team’s 2023 season.

Today Michael is still with me, but we are looking forward to the offseason. The Jets will look to turn the disappointment of 2023 into success in 2024. That will require the team to effectively address its needs this offseason, most notably offensive line and wide receiver. There are secondary needs as well such as backup quarterback and special teams. We discuss some of the options the team has in free agency to fix what is wrong with the roster.

