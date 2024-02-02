Who is your New York Jets MVP in for the past season?

We will list the players in no particular order for your perusal.

1. Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams had another fantastic year, grading out as the #3 interior line defender overall and the #1 interior defender against the run according to PFF. Williams saw a lot of double and triple teams, especially in passing situations, which allowed his primary partners next to him, Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson, to have career highs in sack totals in 2023. Quinnen Wiliams was the cement inside that allowed the linebackers freedom to flow to the play. Williams was voted to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

2. Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner graded out as the #3 cornerback in the NFL overall and the #2 cornerback in coverage. Gardner saw a drop in passes defended in 2023, mostly because he was rarely tested. He still had 11 passes defended, and he added 57 total tackles, including a forced fumble and two tackles for loss. Gardner was again voted a first team All Pro. That makes two first team All Pro honors in two years for Gardner.

3. Breece Hall

Breece Hall was the engine that made the Jets move in 2023. After a slow start that was mandated by the team in the early season, during which Hall had only 32 carries in the first four games, Breece Hall became the man again. That started in week five with 177 yards rushing against the Denver Broncos. He had 76 receptions out of the backfield which was second on the team. Hall accounted for 68 first downs which was by far the highest total on the team. He finished the season with a season-high 178 yard rushing game against the hated New England Patriots.

4. Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson was the lone receiving threat for the Jets in 2023. Every team looked to take away Wilson, but he still led the Jets with 95 receptions and 1,042 receiving yards. He has over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, with less than stellar quarterback play from four different passers. Wilson amassed over 100 more targets than any other Jets receiver. He would often stay on the field exhausted after running routes on multiple plays in a row to give the Jets a chance at success. Garrett Hall is a team leader not only in the wide receiver room but also in the locker room.

5. C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley is the captain of a Jets defense that had to endure long stretches where the offense was unable to move the ball. Mosley led the team with 152 total tackles. He also had five tackles for loss, one interception and two forced fumbles. Mosley was the leader of the Jets defense. He kept his squad in high spirits. He was a team leader on the field and the strongest voice in the locker room - a locker room that could have imploded but was kept together in no small part due to Mosley’s leadership.

6. Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams exploded in 2023 with superior play and some highlight-worthy hits. Wilson was second on the team in total tackles at 139. He was first in solo tackles with 95. Williams also led the team with 15 tackles for loss, along with two forced fumbles, one interception and two sacks. He amazingly had 10 passes defended as a standout in pass coverage. His 10 passes defended were only one behind All Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner as team leader. Williams was awarded All Pro honors for his efforts.

The fact there are six worthy candidates gives Jet fans hope for the future.

Who is your Jets MVP for 2023?

Please explain your reasons for your vote below, especially if you vote other. Maybe you can convince someone to change their minds on their choice.