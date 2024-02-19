Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Despite the New York Jets failing spectacularly this past season, the team still has one of the more favorable odds among NFL teams to make the Super Bowl in this upcoming season. To be sure, it helps that the team still has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback - at least, for now. With plenty of opportunity to be taken for the Jets in what should be a competitive AFC East, the Jets could have the best team on paper at the start of the upcoming season. If they can avoid major injuries and do well to upgrade the team in the offseason, there’s no reason why New York shouldn’t be favorites to win the division and make a deep playoff run. It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

