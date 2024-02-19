A team doesn’t go 7-10 without having some issues. As seen by anyone with eyes, the New York Jets’ biggest problems were quarterback play and offensive line play. However, that doesn’t mean they were the only issues that the offense faced.

An issue that has somewhat flown under the radar in the grand scheme of things is how undisciplined the Jets’ offense was regarding penalties. In fact, the Jets were one of the most penalized teams on offense last season, which likely played a big role in their struggles.

total offensive penalty yards last year:



486 - KC

468 - NYJ

424 - BAL

418 - SEA

416 - MIA

413 - ARI

408 - BUF

390 - CHI

384 - CAR

379 - MIN

378 - LAR

376 - DAL

362 - DEN

360 - DET

359 - HOU

352 - SF

349 - CLE

345 - NO

342 - JAX

338 - IND

333 - TB

321 - NYG

304 - TEN

304 - ATL… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 17, 2024

As seen by the other top teams on the list, penalties alone are not a bad thing. Some teams can overcome them (and it’s also worth noting that those offenses were on the field for far more snaps than the Jets offenses were because they could sustain drives regularly), but the 2023 Jets offense was very clearly unable to overcome penalties, as shown by their bottom 4 scoring output.

Next season maybe the offense will be good enough to overcome a lot of penalties. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back, and the Jets are seemingly going to add offensive talent. It’s possible. You never know. However, they would still be better served to cut down on these penalties, as penalties can still end the drives of some of the league’s top offenses. Finding a way to limit penalties should be very high on the to-do list of head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nate Hackett as they prep for the upcoming season.