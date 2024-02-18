Good morning Gang Green Nation! There is some speculation that the New York Jets might bring Jamal Adams back in free agency this offseason. Adams is still under contract with the Seattle Seahawks through the 2025 season, but there is speculation the Seahawks are likely to release him this offseason. I doubt the Jets have any interest in a Jamal Adams reunion. But if they do, may I join the many voices saying that would not be a good idea. Adams has never been great in pass coverage, and lately he’s been downright atrocious. Adams has never been a great tackler, and lately he’s been downright atrocious. The main thing Adams is known for is being a great pass rusher for a safety. But that reputation has been undeserved for years. Adams’ last sack came in the 2020 season. In addition to all that, the last time Adams played more than 12 games in a season was his last season with the Jets in 2019. He’s played in just 10 games over the last two seasons combined. So to sum up, if the Seahawks release Jamal Adams, Adams would provide any team signing him a broken down, injury plagued, pass rushing safety who hasn’t had a sack since 2020 and is a bad tackler and bad in coverage. What’s not to like?

