Good morning Gang Green Nation! The first consequences of the Jets’ recent King Dead Money approach to cap management hit yesterday when the contracts of Carl Lawson, Jordan Whitehead, Duane Brown and Quinton Jefferson were voided. These players’ contracts were extended with voidable years last season to create cap space out of thin air by essentially spreading out the cap hit over several future fake contract years. Now those fake years have been voided and the cap hits are coming due, to the tune of roughly $16 million in dead money for 2024 from these four contracts. These are just the advance guard in what is likely to be an avalanche of dead money hits in the years to come as the win now approach and voidable years contracts hit home. If the Jets get to a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers under center it will be worth the dead money hangover. If they don’t come close, the King Dead Money years will be yet another painful reminder of the ineptitude of this franchise.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

