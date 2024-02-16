Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the New York Jets looking to move on from quarterback Zach Wilson this offseason, the team will desperately need to look into a backup quarterback for the upcoming year. While drafting a quarterback is likely the cheapest option, it’s unlikely the Jets use crucial draft capital at the position. The team only has a handful of picks this season - making drafting a quarterback even more unlikely. The team could also potentially go after a QB during free agency, but that could be trickier than it may seem. Especially depending on who hits the market, and for what price. Personally, if I’m the Jets I’m looking to take a swing at a younger quarterback who has seen his struggles. Someone like Sam Howell or Bailey Zappe could be a decent backup QB. And, in the case of Howell, there’s always potential for him to become a starter if necessary. It’ll be interesting to see what the Jets and Joe Douglas decide to do. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

