Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Super Bowl now over, there’s rumors that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could become available this offseason. To be honest, I think that speculation is nothing more than rumor, but if it’s possible, the New York Jets would be wise to do their due diligence on his availability. Aiyuk is a true WR1, just entering the prime of his NFL career. While he could potentially overshadow Garrett Wilson, I think that they would complement each other overall. With that said, I also believe there are other, cheaper, options to be had than chasing a rumor for a player who’s likely not to be moved this offseason. We’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

