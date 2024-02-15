Now that the season is over, it’s time to update you on former Jets players, how they performed during the 2023 season and their current contractual status heading into next year. We’ve already looked at ex-Jets players on NFC teams and offensive players from AFC teams, but today we look at defensive players on AFC teams. We’ll conclude with a look at special teamers in due course.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Buffalo Bills:

Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson played over 300 snaps in a rotational role. He made one start and recorded one sack. Lawson, who is now out of contract, also had 13 tackles, seven quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Cornerback Kyron Brown was on the practice squad but didn’t play. He signed a futures deal after the season.

Miami Dolphins:

Defensive back Elijah Campbell is mostly a special teamer, but he did start one game and played 122 defensive snaps. He had 15 tackles, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery. Campbell will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Cornerback Parry Nickerson played in five games early in the season but then spent the rest of the year on the practice squad. He had five tackles and played 84 defensive snaps, but he wasn’t retained.

New England Patriots:

New England is one of three AFC teams who haven’t had any former Jets players on defense this year.

Cleveland Browns:

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris is a free agent, having contributed well for the Browns in their defensive line rotation. He played 442 defensive snaps and made seven starts. In 17 games, he racked up 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Offensive tackle Roger Saffold and cornerback Kalon Barnes spent time on the practice squad, but Barnes was released and ended up with the Steelers and Saffold wasn’t retained.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Linebacker Kwon Alexander was playing a major role early in the season and then moved into the starting lineup for two games. He suffered a torn Achilles that ended his season. He ended up with 41 tackles and five tackles for loss in nine games. He also had two quarterback hits, a sack, an interception, a pass defensed and a forced fumble, but he is now out of contract.

Defensive back Elijah Riley played 50 defensive snaps in 13 games and also spent time on injured reserve. He ended up with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack. Riley is also out of contract.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and cornerbacks Luq Barcoo and Kalon Barnes were all on the practice squad and signed to futures deals after the season. None of them saw action in 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals:

Defensive lineman Domenique Davis spent the year on Cincinnati’s practice squad but didn’t see action. He was signed to a futures deal at the end of the season.

Baltimore Ravens:

Defensive back Art Maulet played over 400 snaps for the Ravens, starting three games for them in a nickel back role. He also played in two playoff games, starting one. He did a solid job, racking up 37 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception. Maulet also racked up five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks and two fumble recoveries, but he is now out of contract.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips is also out of contract. While he’s usually a special teamer, he did start one game and played 81 defensive snaps. Phillips played in all 17 games and had 16 defensive tackles and a forced fumble.

Tennessee Titans:

Defensive back Shyheim Carter finally made his NFL debut this season for Tennessee. He had three tackles in 24 defensive snaps over three games, having been elevated from the practice squad each time. He signed a futures deal after the season.

Defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour and safety Dane Cruikshank both spent time on the Titans’ practice squad, but they were ultimately released. Cruikshank was elevated for two games but only played one defensive snap.

Indianapolis Colts:

Defensive end Jake Martin is out of contract after having played a reserve role with the Colts. He played in all 17 games, but he was on the field for less than 200 snaps. He ended up with seven tackles and two sacks. Martin was also credited with one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

Safety Tyreque Jones was on the Jets practice squad from August to October but then spent time on the Colts’ practice squad, although he didn’t play for them. Jones ended up with the Raiders.

Houston Texans:

Linebacker Blake Cashman is a free agent after a breakout year that saw him post the fifth best linebacker grade in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. In 14 regular season games, Cashman had 106 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, five quarterback hits, five passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. In two postseason games, he made one start and had 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins also had a major role as he started 15 games. Rankins had 37 tackles and six sacks, the most he’s had since 2018. He also had nine tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble, as well as a touchdown on a fumble return. He also started both playoff games, recording three tackles, and remains under contract for 2024.

Backup linebacker Neville Hewitt only played three defensive snaps all year, but he played in 16 regular season and two playoff games and had a major special teams role. He is now out of contract.

The Texans also added safety Adrian Amos after his late-season release by the Jets. In five games, he had five tackles and a fumble recovery as he played 97 defensive snaps. He also had one tackle in two playoff games. Amos is also out of contract.

Linebacker Marcell Harris and defensive linemen Mike Dwumfour and Kerry Hyder all spent time on the Texans’ practice squad, with Hyder elevated for two games in which he recorded two tackles, including one for a loss. Dwumfour and Harris did not play.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi started 16 games and recorded 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Fatukasi remains under contract for 2024.

The Jaguars also had defensive back Tevaughn Campbell on their practice squad and signed him to a futures deal after the season. He was elevated for two games but only played one defensive snap.

Denver Broncos:

The Broncos were another team that didn’t have any defensive players on their team that were former Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Mike Pennel to their practice squad in October and he moved into the rotation late in the year and was ultimately added to their active roster. He had four tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the last three regular season games and 12 tackles in the playoffs. That included six tackles and another tackle for loss in the Super Bowl, in which he started and played superbly. Pennel is now out of contract.

Kansas City also signed rookie safety Trey Dean to their practice squad during the playoffs, but he wasn’t elevated.

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders signed defensive end Elerson Smith and safety Tyreque Jones to their futures deal after the season. Smith had spent time on their practice squad but did not play.

Pass rusher Jordan Willis also spent six days on the Raiders’ practice squad but he was then released without being elevated.

Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers were the fourth and final team that didn’t have any ex-Jets players on the defensive side of the ball.

Up next: The final installment of this series will look at special teamers.