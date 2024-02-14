These days you can gamble on just about anything. Korean baseball? Go for it. Ping pong championships? Most certainly. NFL odds for the upcoming season mere minutes after the last Super Bowl ended? Some may ask “What took you so long?”

So, what are the odds that the New York Jets are the Super Bowl champions for the 2024-2025 season in the early days of the offseason? I checked what our good friends at DraftKings think in an attempt to answer that.

Currently, DraftKings has the Jets at +2500. This means you can bet $100 to win $2500 if the New York Jets win it all. For what it’s worth, that is the 12th lowest odds, meaning DraftKings thinks the Jets are the 12th likeliest team to win the Super Bowl.

But we can take that +2500 number and plug it into a handy odds calculator to get the associated implied probability that is a bit easier to interpret. Based on that figure, this means that DraftKings gives the Jets about a 3.86% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

~4% odds aren’t too bad for a team coming off a 7-10 season that finished third in their division. This also doesn’t account for any changes that the Jets or any other teams make that change their odds.

Regardless, the Jets are probably going to be a long shot bet by the time the season starts. We just have to hope they’re the long shot that defies the odds.