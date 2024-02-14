Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s now officially the start of the new season, and the NFL Combine is already right around the corner. And even though the New York Jets will have a future first-ballot Hall of Famer at quarterback, my overall opinion of the team has changed very little over the past decade. Maybe things will finally change for the Jets, but history is unlikely to be on their side for another year. The biggest question arises if Aaron Rodgers isn’t able to save the franchise, and the front office and coaching staff is likely shown the door - which seems to be the slowest revolving door in existence. Yet while I hold my doubts that Rodgers can indeed bring home the Lombardi, the Jets still hold the ‘what if’ factor about them that comes with having a legendary player at quarterback. And, even though I’m not excited about the team after the way the previous season ended, there is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel - if everything goes right. And the Jets will need that to happen, or things will become devastating for the organization. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

