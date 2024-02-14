Now that the season is over, it’s time to update you on former New York Jets players, how they performed during the 2023 season and their current contractual status heading into next year. We recently looked at ex-Jets players on NFC teams. Now we’re moving on to look at those that played on AFC teams, starting with offense today and continuing with defense in a day or two. We’ll then be moving on to look at special teamers in due course.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Buffalo Bills:

Running back Ty Johnson was elevated to the active roster late in the season, and he did a good job as a change of pace back. In the regular season, he rushed for 132 yards at 4.4 yards per carry and caught seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. He added 80 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches in two postseason games, but he is now out of contract.

Miami Dolphins:

Running back Raheem Mostert went to his first Pro Bowl after rushing for over a thousand yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns, as he averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Mostert also caught 25 passes and had three touchdown catches. He remains under contract.

Backup quarterback Mike White is also under contract for next season having deputized for a healthy Tua Tagovailoa all season. White’s first pass of the season went for a 68-yard touchdown, but otherwise he was 4-for-5 for just six yards with a pick six.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios is a free agent after making most of his contributions on special teams. He caught 27 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 11 yards.

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson) played in nine games but caught just four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He caught the 68-yarder from White on a blown coverage. He is out of contract.

Tight end Tyler Kroft is also out of contract. He played in eight games but was solely employed as a blocker, as he wasn’t targeted in 43 offensive snaps.

Offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison was a late-season addition when Miami had some injury issues up front. He played in two games, but he was only in for nine offensive snaps and is now out of contract.

New England Patriots:

Offensive Lineman Calvin Anderson remains under contract although he didn’t have any offensive snaps after the first two games, which he started in place of Trent Brown. He was placed on injured reserve due to illness in the middle of the season. He gave up one sack and had one penalty in those two games.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery played a backup role in 13 games, but he didn’t get many opportunities to shine. He carried three times for nine yards and caught five passes for 40 yards in addition to contributing on special teams. He was waived in December.

Tackle Conor McDermott had two stints on injured reserve, but he did start five games at left tackle in the middle of the year. He had three penalties and gave up two sacks but played quite well on the whole and remains under contract.

Wide receiver TJ Luther had a couple of stints on the practice squad but did not play. He signed a futures deal after the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig is still under contract after a year in a reserve role with the Steelers. He started two games at right guard and played 31 snaps at left guard. He gave up one sack.

Running back/safety/kick returner Godwin Igwebuike is a restricted free agent after joining the Steelers in September. He played in 10 games but did not get any offensive snaps.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims didn’t see action after being signed to the practice squad, but he was signed to a futures deal after the year.

Cleveland Browns:

Wide receiver Elijah Moore will be under contract again for 2024 after the best statistical season of his career so far. Moore caught 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two first downs and had two catches in the postseason.

Late in the season, Joe Flacco was signed and led the Browns on a run to the postseason, including a win over the Jets. He won the comeback player of the year award at the NFL Honors last week, but Flacco is now out of contract. He had five 300-yard games in a row, including four straight wins to clinch a playoff spot and the first round loss to the Texans. Flacco had 14 touchdown passes, including one in the playoffs, but he also threw 10 interceptions.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Bengals are one of two AFC teams who haven’t had any offensive players who were former Jets this year.

Baltimore Ravens:

Right tackle Morgan Moses started 14 regular season and two playoff games and did an excellent job as a run blocker and in terms of his pressure rate. He gave up five sacks and had six penalties in the regular season, and gave up another sack in the postseason. He is still under contract for the upcoming season.

Running Back Dalvin Cook was added right at the end of the season and played in one postseason game. He had a 19-yard carry early on, but his other seven carries netted just four yards. He’s now a free agent again.

Quarterback Josh Johnson is a free agent after spending the season as the number three quarterback but never seeing any action.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson and wide receiver Tarik Black were both released from the practice squad, in November and January respectively, with neither having seen action. Tomlinson ended up with the Colts.

Tennessee Titans:

Tight end Trevon Wesco started 10 games and played over 400 snaps in a blocking tight end role. He only caught one pass - although it did go for a 21-yard gain.

Backup center Corey Levin played in 16 games but only saw action on 10 offensive snaps. Both Wesco and Levin are out of contract.

Running back Jonathan Ward spent a week on the Jets’ practice squad in 2022. He played in seven games with Tennessee this year, rushing three times for 11 yards. He is now a free agent.

Indianapolis Colts:

Wide receiver DJ Montgomery was signed to the active roster on multiple occasions during the season, ultimately playing in seven games. He had three catches for 56 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career against the Steelers in December. He is under contract for 2024.

As noted above, tight end Eric Tomlinson ended up on the Colts practice squad and he signed a futures deal after the season.

Houston Texans:

Tackle George Fant is out of contract after ending up starting virtually the whole year due to injuries. He made 13 regular season starts and gave up just three sacks and had three penalties. He also started two postseason games, in which he had one penalty.

Quarterback Tim Boyle signed to the practice squad late in the season and was inked to a futures deal after the season. He wasn’t elevated to the active roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Versatile offensive lineman Blake Hance is a restricted free agent after a season where he played over 150 total snaps in a variety of roles. He was credited with one start, albeit that this was as a jumbo package tight end. Hance didn’t give up a sack and only had one penalty, but his overall grades were bad.

Offensive lineman Jimmy Murray was a late-season addition to the practice squad but did not play and wasn’t retained.

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs traded for wide receiver Mecole Hardman and his season ended in triumph as he scored the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. He also made two other catches including a 52-yarder. However, he didn’t make a good impression prior to this with plenty of mental errors, drops and fumbles. He had 14 catches for 118 yards in 11 regular season games with the Chiefs, but he is now out of contract again.

Running back La’Mical Perine was added to the active roster late in the season and has played a special teams role during the playoffs, although he was inactive for the Super Bowl. In the regular season, he played in three games, including the last game of the year where he started with all the top players being rested, and had the best game of his career as he racked up 76 rushing yards and three catches for 33 yards. He otherwise had just one carry for one yard. Perine is under contract for 2024.

Rookie tight end Izaiah Gathings was on the practice squad but did not play.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten was a surprise package for the Raiders, as he started all 17 games and played over a thousand snaps with no penalties. Despite giving up five sacks, he graded out well in pass protection and as a run blocker.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole was on the practice squad all year but didn’t play and wasn’t retained.

Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement. Running back Austin Walter was also on injured reserve and he’s now a restricted free agent.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Wide receiver Keelan Doss is an exclusive rights free agent after a season which saw him make his first NFL appearances since 2020. He ended up with six catches for 33 yards in five games.

Offensive lineman Brent Laing was added to the practice squad late in the season and signed to a futures deal last month. He is yet to make his NFL debut.

Wide receiver Alex Erickson was a midseason addition and made some plays in his eight appearances, as he ended up with 16 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown. He is now out of contract.

Denver Broncos:

Denver is the other AFC team that hasn’t had any former Jets’ offensive players on their roster, practice squad or reserve lists this year.

Up next: Part IV will see us moving on to look at ex-Jets defensive players who were on AFC teams in 2023.