I could say there is trouble in paradise inside the New York Jets organization, but that would be a lie. The Jets have been anything but a paradise in recent times. Okay, again a lie. Let’s just say that the Jets have been a mess for more than a decade. Changing that is going to take time and, dare I say, a change in leadership.

I will start by saying I truly hate having to change leadership of the team. The Jets have done that time and time again with little success. I will also state that I was all for the hiring of Joe Douglas back in 2019. Douglas and Green Bay Packers assistant Eliot Wolf, now with the New England Patriots, were on my short list of candidates. I was hoping that Joe would turn around the Jets fortunes eventually, but after year two or three I started to wonder.

Joe had done little to inspire me about the Jets future and then he had the draft of 2022, which I stated and still believe was the best draft in Jets history. This gave me some hope, but that hope has faded in 2023.

If you watch closely you can see a regime crumble before your eyes. It’s like seeing a beautiful large house on a street in your hometown. You see it start to get weathered, paint cracking, yard in disarray. You know the owners are either too old or don’t have the funds to take care of it. Eventually the house either becomes vacant, then destroyed, or it is sold to someone who restores it to its prior glory.

The Jets are like that old house. They are crumbling before our eyes, yet there is little the fans can do to change that. The Jets are in a death spiral, like an alligator dragging us under. You can witness the horror but are powerless to stop it.

That’s not to say the Jets have no talent; they do. If you add to that talent, shore up some areas of need, the Jets could be contenders. You can’t force it though. You can make a cake with half the ingredients, but it won’t turn out so well.

The Jets currently have only a couple of premium picks in this draft. If you can get a couple more, draft smartly, then add a couple of free agents to fill specific needs, it can be done. Yet it has to be done with all those on board pulling in the same direction. You can’t have the people in power looking to just save their jobs. They have to be united, but they are not.

What are the warning signs?

We read all year how the Jets were a team together who liked to play for one another. I believe that was the truth. Then the losing started. The Jets opened the season with a 4-3 run after losing Aaron Rodgers. They had a tough schedule, but they persevered. Then five consecutive losses, including games against the Las Vegas Raiders (with a backup QB), Los Angeles Chargers (at home) and the Atlanta Falcons ended the playoff dreams.

The Jets ended the year going 3-2 with wins against the playoff bound Houston Texans, the Washington Commanders and the hated New England Patriots, but that was between embarrassing losses to the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. The Jets were totally outplayed in the losses.

Then the Athletic article came out telling how Robert Saleh never believed in Zack Wilson despite saying so in public. How Saleh looked up other great coaches who lost their #1 quarterback and failed to succeed, looking for an excuse. How Saleh never forced his offensive coordinator to alter the offense to fit a quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers. The Jets played musical quarterbacks, which is the worst thing you can do to an offense. Basically Saleh looked for excuses instead of answers. When a head coach lies, says things that are later found to be bogus, when he looks for a way to save his job, he has lost the team. He will never get them back.

Joe Douglas came to the Jets to remake a team that was run so very poorly by Mike Maccagnan (have you heard of him since in the NFL?). Douglas had a 6 year guaranteed contract to make the Jets in his image. In Joe’s defense the Jets were a nightmare with poor contracts and with a regrettable roster when he took over the team. Douglas’ first draft pick was Mekhi Becton, which was a huge mistake. That was a major gaffe that set the Jets back for years. He then fired his coach and brought in a first time coach with a first time offensive coordinator to teach his 2nd overall pick, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. That was a mistake.

This was like a death nell for the Jets. The offensive line was poor and the offensive coordinator was ill equipped to teach a very young QB. Douglas brought in (at Robert Saleh’s request) Mike LaFleur, an offensive coordinator who had never called plays and never tutored a rookie quarterback. Basically he was brought in to install the Shanahan offense that he had only a cursory knowledge of. For numerous reasons this was a major mistake. LaFleur couldn’t work with a second round wide receiver, he couldn’t work with a first round wide receiver or his first round quarterback. Eventually both wide receivers were gone, his quarterback was a mess, and LaFleur was shown the door, but the damage was done.

In the offseason Joe Douglas started the year on an Aaron Rodgers quest at the behest of his owner Woody Johnson. Now Joe had a guaranteed contract so he could have told Woody that he was in charge, that he would make the decisions, or Woody could fire him, but instead Joe acquiesced. He didn’t stand his ground, and that was a mistake. It’s simple. Either you are in charge or you are not. When a GM is told who to bring in, he is no longer a GM. He is a doorman who lets in who is on the list he is given. When the owner starts telling the GM who to draft it’s a bad thing. If everything works in this situation the owner is going to brag that he did a great thing. If things fall apart and the team fails it’s going to be the fault of the GM. Either way Joe would be a loser.

Now it seems that Joe Douglas fired his closest confidant, Rex Hogan. It’s said Hogan resigned, but no one resigns from an assistant GM job that is a just a few years away from your own GM job. Hogan was asked to leave, with the speculation he was the leak in the Jets clubhouse for the Athletic article. Hogan will have to dispel those rumors if he is ever to work in another NFL front office.

Now Woody is demanding the Jets finish better than 7-10 in 2024 or there will be changes. Expecting results is not a bad thing, but mandating a GM who is hanging by a thread can be.

If Joe Douglas is told he has to win or else, he can go full bananas to bring in everyone he can and damn the salary cap. Joe already is the king of voidable years, but now he has carte blanche to spend whatever it takes to make the Jets winners. This doesn’t ensure the Jets will be winners. Even if they do win more than 7 games it might destroy the future for a couple more wins; wins that might not even get them into the playoffs.

Adding it all up, you have the missed draft picks, the awful offensive line, the head coach looking for excuses, the owner making football decisions and the GM firing his closest confidant that has been with him as long as he was with the Jets. Now the owner is demanding improvement on the 7-10 season. This isn’t good. It won’t end well. You can see it.

What do you think?