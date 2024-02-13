The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs and all that this team stands for

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won their third super bowl in five years. In the minutes after, Travis Kelce made clear that the Chiefs had no desire for that run to end here when he yelled, “The goal has always been to get three. But we couldn’t get here without getting the two and having that target on our back all year. We get a chance to do it three times in a row.”

So here we are. The Chiefs are a dynasty. They are quarterbacked by perhaps the most talented quarterback we’ve ever seen. Maybe you think I’m exaggerating. I am not.

Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady



First 7 Seasons pic.twitter.com/3FAFjjpGvk — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) February 12, 2024

The level of play that we’re seeing from Mahomes is something that we’ve never seen. The wide receiver that he was missing since Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded out of Kansas City is seemingly being replaced by the ascending Rashee Rice, who was one of the league’s best wideouts over the second half of the season.

Rashee Rice made history this post season pic.twitter.com/zMGuGrZ7RU — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) February 12, 2024

On top of that, he’s now backed by one of the league’s best defenses.

INSANE: The #Chiefs faced four of the top six offenses in the playoffs, which combined for 28.6 PPG this season.



Spagnuolo and Kansas City's defense held them to 12.5 PPG.



(Via @danorlovsky7) pic.twitter.com/t6MYikNaRD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 12, 2024

So now what? All roads to the championship for the foreseeable future run through Kansas City, their 28-year-old super quarterback, and a roster that skipped the retooling period and never stopped being one of the NFL’s best. We’re talking about perhaps the greatest player ever at a position that is as important as ever, who is flanked by a more than competent supporting cast.

How does any other team compete with that? I’m a New York Jets fan. I’d like to see a way forward where they stand a chance against a version of Patrick Mahomes who seemingly always plays his best ball during the playoffs. So how do we get there?

Well, after a day of pondering this on and off, I think I have an answer. To find it, I just had to look to another sport: baseball. More specifically, the Moneyball movement.

Billy Beane and doing something different

A famous quote from the movie Moneyball is spoken by actor Brad Pitt, portraying Oakland A’s then General Manager Billy Beane. For those who may be unfamiliar with the inner workings of Major League Baseball, there are two pieces of context you need.

Major League Baseball has no salary cap or salary floor, meaning teams can spend as much or as little money as the team’s owner allows. As you might guess, this means that there is a significant disparity in the money spent on each team and, in turn, the general talent quality across teams.

The Oakland A’s are one of the teams that spend the least in the sport. This means Billy Beane was regularly working from behind the eight-ball compared to other teams like the (at-the-time) free spending, wheeling and dealing early 2000s New York Yankees.

All of these factors going together led to this quote when Billy Beane was talking to his scouting department: “If we try to play like the Yankees in here, we will lose to the Yankees out there.”

What this meant was the A’s couldn’t try to replicate what the Yankees were doing by being a discount version of them. They couldn’t have a slugging first baseman or a high strikeout pitcher because they couldn’t afford them. The best they’d ever be able to afford relative to the Yankees was a player that was significantly worse. If they did that at every position, then they would just end up with a lesser version of the Yankees. A lesser version of the Yankees wasn’t going to regularly outperform the actual Yankees.

So rather than trying to match the Yankees, Beane zigged while others zagged. Rather than try to acquire players with gaudy stats, he found one specific stat that he felt was undervalued and he tried to corner the market on it. Smart, right? Rather than invest in the same ways as the Yankees to end up with a lesser version of them, Beane opted to go an entirely different route to try to compete. That one decision was the spark that lit the fire of baseball’s now booming analytics wave.

All of this leads me to Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and the New York Yankees

MLB had a version of Patrick Mahomes in the early days of the Moneyball movement. It just wasn’t a player, but rather an owner. New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was what any fan dreams of for their favorite team’s owner. If a premium player hit the market, the Yankees were on him, and they won that bidding a lot, often by offering more than anyone else.

They had a competitive advantage. A resource that was valuable, useable, rare, and sustainable. The Chiefs have a competitive advantage too. It’s Patrick Mahomes, who allows the Chiefs to have the best quarterback on the field regardless of who they’re playing. In a sport where the QB matters so much, that means a lot.

What does that mean for the rest of the league? Well, I would argue it means that spending big money on a quarterback is a fool’s errand because, as Billy Beane told us, “If we try to play like the Yankees in here, we will lose to the Yankees out there.” And beyond that? Because of salary cap inflation.

When looking at Patrick Mahomes’ contract, he signed for 10 years, 450 million, an average of 45 million per year in 2020. That’s a lot of money, right? For reference, the NFL salary cap this year was $224.8 million, which means that Mahomes’ AAV was about 1/5 of their total cap. The salary cap hit for a given year is not always equal to the AAV though, so Mahomes’ cap hit was only $37,133,825 million. While Mahomes’ cap hits are expected to rise in the next few years, there’s still nothing stopping the Chiefs from restructuring his contract to create additional short-term cap space. I’d assume they’ll do as much to maximize Mahomes’ prime.

But since Mahomes signed that deal, the salary cap also keeps rising. Accordingly, every dollar he is being paid on his current deal becomes worth a lesser percentage of the total cap space. Along with that salary cap inflation, contracts also experience inflation. Example? Well, Cincinnatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signed for 55 million per year in 2023... and that seems to be the new starting part for negotiations given news that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa is doing just that.

Both the #Dolphins and QB Tua Tagovailoa's team would like to get a contract extension done quickly, per @RapSheet



“With the salary cap continuing to rise, Tagovailoa now has a strong case to push for a contract at or above Joe Burrow’s top-of-the-market $55 million per… pic.twitter.com/teRodX8nXi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2024

No offense to Tagovailoa, but he is no Patrick Mahomes and he’s never going to be. Paying him more than Mahomes is bananas.

So what does that mean if this is where the market is at? Well, it means even worse than what Billy Beane was facing. He was looking at paying less to get a lesser version of whoever the Yankees had. NFL teams who are paying quarterbacks at the top of the market though? They’re looking at paying significantly more to get a lesser version of Patrick Mahomes.

That simply doesn’t sound like a recipe for success to me. That means the Chiefs are getting off the bus knowing they have the better quarterback AND an extra player to support him via the extra savings on the AAV. That’s a really tough situation to overcome without doing some marvelous drafting, and data suggests that the draft is really hard to regularly succeed in.

Being the A’s to Pat Mahomes’ Yankees

So how do you combat that?

Well, I’d argue for an unconventional method that may lead to me being called a heretic by some. It defies all conventional wisdom about how you build a team. The quarterback is valuable so whatcha gonna do?

Here it goes: You don’t pay a quarterback.

Yep, you read that right. You don’t pay a quarterback.

Why? Because you’re destined to be playing behind the eight ball.

If Pat is worth $10 then the Chiefs are paying $8. And, by comparison, the teams paying quarterbacks are paying $10 for the $8 quarterback. In a sport where the quarterback matters so much, that’s a big disadvantage and it’s one that you’re inherently accepting in terms of return on investment.

So how do you neutralize it?

While it sounds bleak, I’d argue your best chance to do it regularly is with a significant bunch of risk and a glimmer of hope. You develop the rookie quarterback. Then you trade the quarterback for a haul before its time to pay them. And then you develop the next quarterback. And then you trade that quarterback for a haul before its time to pay them.

Why?

Because rookie quarterbacks are cheap. First overall pick in the 2023 draft Bryce Young’s AAV is only $9,488,768. That means he’s making about $35 million dollars per year less than Mahomes in terms of AAV. That’s $35 million dollars' worth of cap hits (on average) that can then be spread across the roster. And that gap just gets wider and wider as the quarterback is taken later and later in the draft.

You can’t beat the Chiefs at the quarterback position, so why try to? Instead, zig while they zag. You lose at quarterback, but you can try to win elsewhere via an improved cast around the quarterback. Do that in enough spots and maybe you edge the Chiefs out. The 49ers nearly did that just last night with quarterback Brock Purdy and his miniscule 1.1 million dollar cap hit. For reference, the extra 36 million between Purdy’s cap hit and Mahomes’ 2023 salary cap hit of 37 million was enough to pay the 2023 salary cap hit for San Francisco for elite players Trent Williams (offensive tackle), Arik Armstead (interior defensive line), AND Nick Bosa (edge rusher), whose total cap hit was a combined 35.5 million. Now imagine that game with a version of Purdy getting paid the market value and being absent those three players? Is the game even within two scores? Personally, I don’t think so.

I get it. It’s a risky proposition. You’re trading away security at the league’s most important position. But while considering the other end of the trade off, I ask you to ask yourself questions like this (while remembering that this is a version of the Chiefs that spent half the season gelling instead of thriving):

If the version of the Buffalo Bills with home field advantage and a quarterback receiving MVP votes can’t beat the Chiefs, then why should you expect that your highly paid quarterback will?

If the version of the Baltimore Ravens that feature an MVP quarterback, arguably the league’s best defense, and home field advantage can’t beat this version of the Chiefs, then why should you expect that your highly paid quarterback will?

If the version of the San Francisco 49ers that feature all pros at seemingly every other position, have arguably the best offensive mind in the sport, an elite defense, AND have an MVP candidate quarterback who is making 1.1 million instead of 50+ million can’t beat this version of the Chiefs, then why should you expect your team to with your highly paid quarterback?

And if your team manages to do it once, then do you really think they’ll ever manage to do it again?

If we’re trying to beat the Yankees by playing like the Yankees, then my answer to all of the above is a resounding “no.”

And what about the New York Jets?

So what do the Jets do? Well, for the immediate future, nothing. They’re locked into quarterback Aaron Rodgers contractually. Nothing they can do about that. Gotta pay that man his money and that’s that.

And on top of that, they have a good enough defense that maybe they can manage to keep Mahomes in check. Ya never know. Maybe the ball bounces favorably and they beat him once under Rodgers. Will they do it twice? I highly doubt it, but once? Anything is possible in a one-run simulation.

But long term? Long-term they have to figure out a way to keep that defense in place. They also need to add some players on offense to allow a lesser quarterback to keep pace with Mahomes. That begins by hitting on some draft picks because that’s the main way of acquiring truly elite talent.

And, most importantly, it involves identifying a cost-effective succession plan for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It involves having a quarterback ready to take the reigns as soon as the Aaron Rodgers cap ramifications end.

And even longer term? It involves being ready to acknowledge that while that quarterback is good, he isn’t Patrick Mahomes good. He won’t be worth paying 2000 Yankees prices for an Oakland A’s quality replacement.

And then it involves putting a scouting team and process in place to keep that quarterback pipeline going, because failure to do that will upend any and all other good that the franchise has earned.

Maybe then the Chiefs can be slowed down. Maybe then they’ll have a true-blue competitor that can beat them more than once in a blue moon. Maybe then ... with emphasis on the maybe.