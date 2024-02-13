Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Almost directly after the Super Bowl ended, the New York Jets announced that they were going to be switching their uniforms permanently to the ‘new’ retro jerseys the team used during the season. The timing couldn’t have seemed more desperate as the team was mocked by Chiefs players and fans after trading Mecole Hardman during the season - who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. If the Jets’ front office wanted to make fans forget about the team’s disastrous season, it only had the opposite effect. It’s just another reason why I loathe Woody Johnson. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Zack Rosenblatt - Jets 10-step offseason plan: Get Aaron Rodgers help on offense, trade Zach Wilson

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: The Pieces Are There for the Jets at Places You Want Guys

Joe Tansey - Jets' Top Players to Avoid in 2024 NFL Free Agency

SNY - Bent - Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Bryce Huff back for 2024 season?

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Analytical Mock Draft

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft 3.0 - ESPN's Matt Miller Selects Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga for the Jets

Mike Luciano - Mecole Hardman takes swipe at brief Jets tenure after winning Super Bowl with Chiefs

Jimmy Hascup - Salty 49ers veteran blasts Jets star in deleted post: ‘Yo ass ain’t never sniffed the playoffs’

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' Sauce Gardner: Rodgers does things 'I've never seen'

Eric Allen - Jets Left Guard Laken Tomlinson Says He's 'Definitely Blessed'

