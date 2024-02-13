Now that the season is over, it’s time to update you on former Jets players, how they performed during the 2023 season and their current contractual status heading into next year. We’ve been looking at ex-Jets players on NFC teams this week, continuing with defensive players today. We’ll then be moving on to look at players on AFC teams and special teamers in due course.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

New York Giants:

Safety Jason Pinnock started all season until missing the last game due to a toe injury. He was sixth on the team with 85 tackles and filled up the stat sheet with six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed. Pinnock also intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a franchise record 102-yard touchdown. He remains under contract.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was also starting for the Giants, but they traded him to Seattle at the deadline. In eight games prior to the trade, he had 13 tackles, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed.

Washington Commanders:

The Commanders were one of four NFC teams to not have any defensive players who are ex-Jets on their roster, practice squad or injured reserve during the 2023 season.

Dallas Cowboys:

Safety Sheldrick Redwine was on the Cowboys’ practice squad all year and signed to a futures deal after the season. He was elevated for one game, in which he played seven defensive snaps but did not record any stats.

Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles were another team with no ex-Jets on defense all year.

Chicago Bears:

Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre was briefly on the Bears’ practice squad, but he was released before he saw any action and ended up with the Packers.

Green Bay Packers:

Defensive back Corey Ballentine was just a special teamer when he was with the Jets and, entering this year, had only played 17 defensive snaps since first joining them in 2020. However, he unexpectedly found himself in a big role this year, starting six games at cornerback and playing almost 500 snaps. His 43 tackles and seven passes defensed were career-highs and he intercepted the first pass of his career. He also had five tackles in two playoff games, but he is now a free agent.

As noted above, defensive end Deslin Alexandre also ended up with Green Bay as he signed a futures deal after the season.

Minnesota Vikings:

Linebacker Nick Vigil was up and down between the Vikings’ practice squad and active roster during the year. Vigil played in eight games but only saw action on special teams. He had two tackles.

Detroit Lions:

Defensive back Craig James was a late season practice squad addition but did not play for Detroit in 2023. He signed a futures deal with the Lions after the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Bucs are another team without any ex-Jets on their defense all season.

Atlanta Falcons:

The Falcons had linebacker Milo Eifler on their practice squad and signed him to a futures deal after the season. He was elevated for two games but only played on special teams.

New Orleans Saints:

Linebacker Demario Davis went to his second straight Pro Bowl and was once again a second-team All-Pro. He ended up with 121 tackles and tied his career-high with 6.5 sacks. Davis also had 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He remains under contract.

Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd only started 12 games in four years with the Jets, but he started all 17 games in his first year in New Orleans, playing almost 600 snaps to easily surpass his career high. Shepherd set career highs in tackles (50) and sacks (3.5). Shepherd, who remains under contract, also had eight quarterback hits and four tackles for loss, but he graded out badly against the run.

Safety Marcus Maye was limited to seven starts due to a suspension and injuries, but he was productive when he did play. He had 37 tackles, two interceptions, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a sack. He is also still under contract for 2024.

Defensive lineman Kyle Phillips was promoted to the active roster in September and ended up playing in five games. He had three tackles in 56 defensive snaps but is now out of contract.

Defensive end Jordan Willis spent 10 days on the Saints’ practice squad in November but did not get elevated to the active roster.

Carolina Panthers:

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is now headed to free agency, where he’s currently projected to command a salary of around $10 million per year after another productive year that saw him start all 17 games and rack up career-highs with 125 tackles and five pass breakups. Luvu also had 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

Rookie linebacker Claud Cherelus, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets in final cuts, saw action on special teams in six games but didn’t play on defense. He ended up on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is under contract for 2024.

Safety Matthias Farley spent most of the season on the Panthers’ practice squad, but he did see action in five games with one start. He had six defensive tackles but is not under contract for 2024.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson signed to the practice squad and was elevated for one game but only played on special teams. He signed a futures deal after the year.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson is out of contract having spent the season on injured reserve.

San Francisco 49ers:

Defensive end Kerry Hyder was briefly on the active roster and played in the first four games, recording one sack. However, he ended up with the Texans.

Los Angeles Rams:

The Rams are the final NFC team who didn’t have any defensive players who are former Jets all season.

Seattle Seahawks:

Safety Jamal Adams is under contract for 2024 but is widely expected to be a cap casualty after a rough 2023 season which saw him miss eight games due to injuries. Adams struggled in coverage and, for the third season in a row, did not register a sack. He had 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two pass breakups and two quarterback hits.

Despite being listed as a fullback, Nick Bellore actually played more snaps on defense than on offense this year. He had two tackles, including one for a loss, on 14 defensive snaps, in addition to his usual special teams contributions.

As noted, Seattle traded for defensive lineman Leonard Williams at the deadline, but it was potentially just a rental because he’s now out of contract. In 10 games, Williams had 41 tackles and four sacks. He also added nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Seattle also signed defensive end Hamilcar Rashed to their practice squad, but he didn’t see any action and wasn’t retained.

Arizona Cardinals:

Safety Jovante Moffatt was briefly on the Cardinals’ practice squad, but he did not play and was ultimately released.

Up next: Part III will look at ex-Jets offensive players who spent time on AFC teams this season.