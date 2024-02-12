Jets announce a uniform change for 2024

If you missed it nobody could blame you, but minutes after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII, the Jets announced that they will be redesigning their uniforms for the 2024 season.

Legacy White is here to stay.



New green and black versions are on the way. — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 12, 2024

You knew it was coming right? New uniforms this April. pic.twitter.com/jRFh0dsAta — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) February 12, 2024

The “Legacy Whites” are the uniforms the team wore in its Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills (pictured above) and its Week 4 loss to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This is a move the fanbase has been asking for. Almost everybody agrees these uniforms look great and are a big upgrade over the regular uniforms the Jets wore from 2019 through 2023.

The timing of the announcement was odd. Making it moments after the Super Bowl ended guaranteed it would get minimal attention. Did the Jets think they could one up the Super Bowl? Did they think this would placate angry fans as a disappointing NFL season officially concluded?

It’s difficult to say, but at least the Jets are upgrading in the uniform department.