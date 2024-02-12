New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson: “We’ve got to produce this year”

The New York Jets’ 2023 season went wrong from (conservatively) the 4th offensive snap onward. Once quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season ending injury on that fourth play, the odds of the Jets making good on all of their preseason optimism were significantly lessened.

As the Jets head into the 2024 season, that optimism seems to have been refueled. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said quite a bit to that effect this week, seemingly blaming the quarterback play for their 2023 struggles when he said, “You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”

But that was not all Johnson said (and you can check out John B’s podcast for more coverage of that if you want). Johnson seemed to deliver somewhat of a playoff mandate.

Jets owner Woody Johnson: “The discussions I've had in the last couple of months, they've seen me about as mad as I can be with what was going on, with the offense particularly. … This is it. This is the time to go. We've got to produce this year.”https://t.co/MxD4HnaTfY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2024

So there you have it, the New York Jets have to succeed this season. What success means is a bit vague, but Johnson did seem to clarify that it would require winning more than 7 games when he said, “We have to do a lot better than seven [wins], definitely.” Absent that, it seems like some major changes could be coming for better or worse.

Fingers crossed the Jets succeed in 2024 and it doesn’t come to that.