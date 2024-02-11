The current NFL season culminates with Super Bowl LVIII today. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in balmy Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm EST.

The 14-6 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game off a 17-10 victory over the #1 seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs kind of stumbled into the playoffs this year. After opening this season with a 7-2 record, the Chiefs went just 4-4 over the last half of the season. With Travis Kelce finally starting to show his age, Patrick Mahomes struggled to find reliable targets. However, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice eventually emerged as Mahomes’ go to guy, and the Chiefs offense started to gel.

In the playoffs the Chiefs have looked like a different team, with a dominant defense paired with a newly rejuvenated offense, led by the other worldly Patrick Mahomes. This Chiefs team is very different from recent iterations. They are carried by the league’s 2nd ranked defense, while the once explosive offense has at times struggled. However, with Travis Kelce returning to All Pro form just in time for the playoffs, Isiah Pacheco taking over the Chiefs’ backfield, and Rashee Rice emerging as a go to receiver, the Chiefs appear to be peaking at just the right time.

The 14-5 San Francisco 49ers come into this game as the #1 seed in the NFC. They are coming off a tight three point victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game, a game in which they trailed by 17 points at halftime. This followed a lackluster 24 - 21 victory over a so-so Green Bay Packers team in the Divisional Round. The 49ers do not appear to be playing their best football coming into the Super Bowl.

The 49ers boast the NFL’s #3 rushing offense, the #4 passing offense, and the #2 overall offense. This is an offense with stars and playmakers all over the field. The 49ers defense is no slouch either, ranking 8th in the NFL. This is an excellent, well-rounded a team, led by the underrated Brock Purdy, who had an outstanding year under center.

While the 49ers are deep and talented, I’m taking the team that appears to be peaking at just the right time, led by the best quarterback in the NFL, and backed by the NFL’s #2 ranked defense. I’m taking the Chiefs to win their third Super Bowl in the last five years.

Please leave your comments on the game below.