How to watch Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

As you might be aware, the Super Bowl is tonight. The Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is the second time these two teams will meet in the title game. They also played four years ago in a game won by Kansas City. It will be the first time the game is played in Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 2 point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The game has an over/under of 47.5 points. Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win the game MVP. The coin toss between heads and tails is even money. Purple is favorite to be the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. Head to DraftKings Sportsbook for every Super Bowl prop bet you can imagine.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm Eastern from Las Vegas. This year CBS will broadcast the game. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call the game.

The game can also be streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+. Seperate subscriptions are required.

If you are abroad, you can click this link to find the list of international broadcasters.