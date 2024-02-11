Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet in the Super Bowl today to close out the 2023-24 NFL season. This marks 55 years and counting since the Jets appeared in their one and only Super Bowl. Unless Aaron Rodgers comes off a serious injury and returns in 2024 to play at a level the NFL hasn’t seen from him since 2021, the Jets have little chance to break their Super Bowl drought any time soon. Even in the highly unlikely event a nearly 41 year old Rodgers returns in the fall at an MVP level of play, the Jets still will need a nearly total reconstruction of the offensive line and the wide receiver group to have a realistic shot at a championship. The number of unlikely things that need to go right for the Jets is so great that a Super Bowl any time soon seems like a fantasy. Rodgers will eventually retire, the team will need to find a new quarterback capable of competing at the highest levels, the team will likely clean house with the coaches and front office, and it will take at least another few years to recover from all the dead money on the team’s salary cap, rebuild and become serious contenders. Right now it seems like the late 2020s to early 2030s is an optimistic timeframe for a Jets Super Bowl run. And of course we have the problem of the Johnsons, who will likely continue to run this team, likely on a road to nowhere, for many, many years to come.

It all seems kind of hopeless. However, all hope is not lost. In the NBA, the New York Knicks were a team run into the ground by bad ownership for 20+ years, yet the team has seemingly finally figured out how to field a serious contender, even without a change of ownership. If a team as woefully incompetent as the Knicks were for decades is able to turn things around, make smart decisions, and put in place an organization capable of competing at a high level now and seemingly for the foreseeable future, surely it is not impossible for the Jets, albeit in a different sport, to do something similar. It’s something to hope for in the current stretch of Jets football that has been as dismal as any stretch in a franchise history filled with dismal stretches. Who knows, maybe even the Johnsons aren’t completely incapable of producing a champion, if they can just get out of their own way long enough to let serious football people do the job.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.