Do Jets fans expect to see Aaron Rodgers lead the team to a Super Bowl?

It is Super Bowl Sunday. Of course the Jets were dreaming of playing today when the season began. With a shiny new future Hall of Fame quarterback they dominated the offseason headlines.

Then the season began, and they lost that quarterback on the first offensive series of the first game.

Will we see Rodgers quarterback the Jets to the Super Bowl one day? That is the question we posed to Jets fans in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll. The results are in, and the vote wasn’t close.

Regrettably I find it difficult to disagree with the majority on this one. Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. His prime was up there with the all-time greats. Still he only made it to a single Super Bowl. It just isn’t easy to get there, and now Rodgers will be 40 and coming off an Achilles injury. The supporting cast also needs a ton of work in the offseason. Simply getting Rodgers back isn’t going to solve everything even if Woody Johnson disagrees.