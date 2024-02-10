Good morning Gang Green Nation! Apparently Aaron Rodgers is healthy enough now that he can do everything he needs to do on the field except all out sprinting. That’s right, two months after much speculation Rodgers would be returning to the field for the Jets by Christmas, Rodgers still isn’t ready for game action. It should come as no surprise Rodgers isn’t ready. That a 40 year old player did not make medical history with by far the fastest recovery from this injury for an NFL player on record should shock nobody. Yet stories were rampant that Rodgers was on the verge of coming back two months ago, and perhaps the only thing preventing him from doing so was the Jets being ousted from playoff consideration. It was nonsense back then, and Rodgers knew it was nonsense. He was never coming back last season. But the drama of will he or won’t he was apparently too irresistible for Rodgers to set the record straight two months ago in the midst of yet another dismal Jets season. It’s a minor issue for a franchise with many major problems. But it’s just another unserious moment in a seemingly endless series of them for this eminently unserious franchise.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

