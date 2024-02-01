Pro Bowl Games: Time, TV, Online Streaming, Jets Participating, and More

Tonight the Pro Bowl Games get underway from Orlando, Florida. This is a two day event. Today is the Skills Showdown. The events will be precision passing, best catch, closest to the pin (golfing), high stakes (catching punts off a machine while holding a football), dodgeball, a kicking version of tic tac toe, and long snapping accuracy.

The Jets have three players who will participate on the AFC team. They are cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Gardner and Williams were among the original selections. Johnson is an alternate taking the place of Khalil Mack.

This is the second year of the current Pro Bowl format. The event will conclude on Sunday afternoon with more skills challenges and a flag football game.

Details on how to watch are listed below for you.