Jets have made changes to front office and coaching staff

Over the last few days, a number of changes have been reported to the Jets front office and coaching staff.

Assistant general manager Rex Hogan has left the team as reported by Connor Hughes.

Breaking: The #Jets and Rex Hogan have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell @snytv.



The move allows Hogan, who spent the last five seasons as the team’s assistant general manager, to explore other opportunities.



Hogan is well respected around the league. He will be a… pic.twitter.com/AhrokxF7CJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 31, 2024

Hogan has become a bit of a lightning rod in some circles within the fanbase for the team’s lack of success over during his two stints with the team. He originally was hired by Mike Maccagnan in 2015 as director of college scouting. He left after two years to join the Colts front office before returning to New York once Joe Douglas was hired. As with anybody below the general manager level in the front office, it is virtually impossible to know how much Hogan was ultimately responsible for the product on the field.

This news coincided with a bombshell article from The Athletic which painted the team in a poor light behind the scenes. This has led some to speculate Hogan’s departure is related. As Rich Cimini notes, this isn’t the case.

One important addition to the Rex Hogan departure: It occurred a few weeks ago, per sources. It didn’t happen today. That should put to rest the speculation that is swirling on social media. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 31, 2024

Meanwhile on the coaching side, the Jets have filled their running backs coach vacancy with Tony Dews who previously held the same role with the Titans.

The Jets are hiring Tony Dews as their next running backs coach, source says. He previously coached the running backs and tight ends over the past 6 years with the Titans. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 27, 2024

Dews of course previously worked with Jets offensive coaches Todd Downing and Keith Carter, who perhaps provided a good recommendation.

At wide receivers coach, the Jets are bringing back a familiar name. Shawn Jefferson will return to the team. Jefferson previously was Jets wide receiver coach in 2019 and 2020.

I’m told the #Jets are officially hiring Panthers WR coach Shawn Jefferson, per source. https://t.co/BXNJsby4dd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2024

Jefferson spent two seasons in Arizona after leaving the Jets and was in Carolina last season.