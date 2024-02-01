 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets have made changes to front office and coaching staff

Rex Hogan’s second stint with the Jets has come to an end while Shawn Jefferson’s has begun.

Over the last few days, a number of changes have been reported to the Jets front office and coaching staff.

Assistant general manager Rex Hogan has left the team as reported by Connor Hughes.

Hogan has become a bit of a lightning rod in some circles within the fanbase for the team’s lack of success over during his two stints with the team. He originally was hired by Mike Maccagnan in 2015 as director of college scouting. He left after two years to join the Colts front office before returning to New York once Joe Douglas was hired. As with anybody below the general manager level in the front office, it is virtually impossible to know how much Hogan was ultimately responsible for the product on the field.

This news coincided with a bombshell article from The Athletic which painted the team in a poor light behind the scenes. This has led some to speculate Hogan’s departure is related. As Rich Cimini notes, this isn’t the case.

Meanwhile on the coaching side, the Jets have filled their running backs coach vacancy with Tony Dews who previously held the same role with the Titans.

Dews of course previously worked with Jets offensive coaches Todd Downing and Keith Carter, who perhaps provided a good recommendation.

At wide receivers coach, the Jets are bringing back a familiar name. Shawn Jefferson will return to the team. Jefferson previously was Jets wide receiver coach in 2019 and 2020.

Jefferson spent two seasons in Arizona after leaving the Jets and was in Carolina last season.

