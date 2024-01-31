Good morning Gang Green Nation! The big news for Jets fans today is Jermaine Johnson made the Pro Bowl, replacing Khalil Mack on the roster. Johnson had an excellent second year after seeing limited action in his rookie year. It’s exciting to see a young player take such a second year leap, and Jets fans can only hope more improvements are coming in the future. For now, the performances of Jermaine Johnson, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson make the 2022 draft class one for the ages for the Jets, and something to build on as the Jets continue to strive for post-season relevancy.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Wednesday in January:

