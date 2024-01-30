One expert thinks the 2024 NFL Draft lines up well with the Jets’ needs

NFL Network’s Dan Jeremiah has released his first top 50 big board for the 2024 NFL Draft. There is a lot that still needs to play out in the process. We still have the Senior Bowl, the Combine, pro days, and team visits. These events could change perceptions on the prospects.

Jeremiah is also one analyst with his own opinions.

Still it is difficult to ignore the positions of strength populating his big board. As we know, the most glaring needs on the Jets roster are on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Of his current top 50 players, Jeremiah has eleven offensive linemen and eleven wide receivers. (Shout out to Dilligaf010 for finding this.)

OL:

9. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

11. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

12. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

13. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

16. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

17. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

18. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

31. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

33. Graham Barton, C, Duke

35. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

37. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

WR:

2. Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State

3. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

7. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

15. Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

26. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

34. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

38. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

39. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

43. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

44. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

50. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

It might be worth noting that Jeremiah has a strong relationship with Jets general manager Joe Douglas. The two worked together in the past in the Ravens front office, and there were rumors Jeremiah would join the Jets front office in the days immediately following the hiring of Douglas.

The Jets of course only have a single top 50 pick so they will need to make a trade to get another if they want to add more than one of these prospects.