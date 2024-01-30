 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jermaine Johnson selected to the Pro Bowl

The defensive end made a big leap in his second season.

By John B
/ new
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Jets have added another player to this week’s Pro Bowl Games. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been selected as a replacement for Los Angeles Chargers edge defender Khalil Mack.

Johnson was one of four players the Jets selected in the top 40 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had far and away the quietest rookie season of the four. But year two was a different story. The buzz around Johnson started in the training camp and preseason. He delivered once the season began.

His 36 tackles and 7.5 sacks are admittedly on the low side for a Pro Bowler. That said, he was a pretty consistently disruptive presence in a way that perhaps stats do not account for.

Johnson joins Quinnen Williams and fellow 2022 draftee as members of the Jets selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games. The festivities for the event get underway Thursday in Orlando.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...