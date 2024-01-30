Good morning Gang Green Nation! There is some sentiment out there that Derrick Henry might make a lot of sense for the New York Jets, particularly now that the Jets have added Henry’s running backs coach from the Tennessee Titans. While in theory Henry would be an interesting addition to the Jets, the devil’s in the details. Henry will turn 31 years old by the end of the 2024 season. That’s ancient for a running back, and he’s also got a whole lot of mileage on his tires. He’s still effective, but he’s also pretty clearly in decline. What would it take to sign Henry, and would he be satisfied being Breece Hall’s backup? A top power back makes sense for the Jets, but Henry may not be ready to take a backup role, and he might demand more money than the Jets should be willing to pay for a backup back. We’ll see if the Jets show any interest in Henry when free agency approaches in March.

