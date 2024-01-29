Podcast: How the Jets can learn from last offseason’s mistakes

The 2023 offseason did not produce great results for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers getting injured sidelined the most consequential player added, but none of the other major players the team added had a positive impact.

No team bats 1.000 in its decisions. The best teams, however, figure out why they made mistakes and take steps to avoid making them again. On today’s podcast we discuss some of the errors of the last offseason from the Jets and how they avoid these mistakes heading into 2024.

The Jets added multiple wide receivers to join Garrett Wilson. None of them had much of a track record of success prior to coming to New York. That should be a sign for the Jets going forward. The Jets also should look to add players in their prime and do a better job communicating between the coaching staff and the front office.

