Which former Jets will be part of Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the league championship game from four years ago.

We are unlikely to see many former members of the New York Jets play a key role in this game, but there are some names you might recognize.

Sam Darnold

Darnold is the highest profile former Jet on either team. He was once the franchise’s quarterback of the future. His three seasons in green and white did not go as hoped. Neither did two years that followed in Carolina. Darnold signed in San Francisco this offseason and has become Brock Purdy’s backup quarterback. We shouldn’t expect to see Darnold play unless something happens to Purdy or there is a blowout. Still there is a small chance he plays a role in deciding the league title.

Mecole Hardman

Hardman won’t be remembered as Joe Douglas’ finest signing as Jets general manager. He was brought in from Kansas City as a free agent in 2023 to bolster wide receiver depth. However, Hardman never carved out a role and was traded back to Kansas City after 5 games in green and white in which he recorded a single catch for six yards. Perhaps Hardman learned the secret of winning from guys like Allen Lazard and Nathaniel Hackett during his Jets tenure, and helped the Chiefs get back to the big game by passing it along to his teammates.

La’Mical Perine

Perine was a fourth round pick by the Jets in 2020. He gained 263 rushing yards on 72 carries over the course of two seasons. The Jets cut him at the end of training camp in 2022. Perine spent the 2022 season on to the Eagles and Dolphins practice squads before signing with the Chiefs in 2023. He spent most of the year on Kansas City practice squad before a late season call up to the active roster. He got 21 carries in the Chiefs’ season finale as Andy Reid rested many starters. Perine has yet to see a touch in the postseason, and that does not figure to change.

Anthony Lynn

Lynn is best known for his tenure as Chargers head coach from 2017 through 2020, but he also was Jets assistant head coach and running backs coach for six years under Rex Ryan. He now has that same title under Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers.