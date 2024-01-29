Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Kansas City Chiefs upset the Baltimore Ravens yesterday in the AFC Championship game, and the San Francisco 49ers came back from a three score second half deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. That sets up a Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl in two weeks. After that, the annual great football drought begins, as we transition to mock drafts, potential trades and free agency stories.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Monday in January:

Kevin Manahan - Did Lions’ Dan Campbell screw up? He explains why he passed up 2 FGs that could’ve beaten 49ers

Henry McKenna - Making sense of Vic Fangio's awkward exit from Dolphins

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Bucs 'Might Bite' on Trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson: Analyst

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Warned Not to Let Bryce Huff Depart in Free Agency

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Fans Connecting Dots to Titans RB Derrick Henry

Justin Fried - Five potential cap casualties the NY Jets could sign in free agency

Justin Fried - A new favorite may have emerged in NY Jets mock draft projections

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Jets lose multiple assistant coaches, Joe Tippmann honors

Sheil Kapadia - 11 Rules for Hiring an NFL Head Coach

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.