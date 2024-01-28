The NFL playoffs continue today with the Conference Championship games. In the nightcap, the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are home in San Francisco, California, where they have gone 6-3 this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm EST.

The 14-5 Detroit Lions come into this game off a 31 - 23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round last week. It was the Lions’ second straight post-season victory, after going without one for more than 30 years. The Lions excel on offense both in the running game and in the passing game. Overall, the Lions offense ranks 2nd in the NFL in passing yards, 5th in running yards and 3rd in total yards. On defense it’s a different story. While the Lions have an excellent run defense, their pass defense ranks 27th in the NFL, and their overall defense ranks 19th.

The 13-5 San Francisco 49ers come into this game as the #1 seed in the NFC. They are coming off a 24 - 21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round last week. The 49ers boast the NFL’s #3 rushing offense, the #4 passing offense, and the #2 overall offense. This is an offense with stars and playmakers all over the field. The 49ers defense is no slouch either, ranking 8th in the NFL. This is as good and well-rounded a team as there is in the NFL, led by the underrated Brock Purdy, who had an outstanding year under center.

I’m taking the 49ers to prevail at home, where they are just too tough for a Lions team that went 3-3 against winning teams on the road this season.