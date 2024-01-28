Good morning Gang Green Nation! The NFL Conference Championship games take place today as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC, while the Detroit Lions visit the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. The Chiefs, Ravens and 49ers are all perennial contenders, while the Lions are easy to root for as the underdog crashing the party. Meanwhile, the Jets seem firmly ensconced on a road to nowhere, as they take on piles of dead money to try to make a run with a 40 year old quarterback who hasn’t played particularly well since the 2021 season. It is entirely plausible, perhaps even likely, that Aaron Rodgers won’t even be among the top five quarterbacks in the AFC next season, when he’ll turn 41, yet the Jets are expecting him to lead an otherwise pretty flawed roster to the promised land, because, reasons. Sigh.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in January:

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Players Congratulate Giants' New Special Teams Coordinator

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Predicted to Sign Jaguars' Calvin Ridley to $68 Million Deal

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets' Breece Hall Sounds off on Blatant Disrespect From NFL

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Could Sign Bengals OL Jonah Williams to 'Bargain' Deal

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Projected to Target OL Olu Fashanu in 2024 Mock Draft

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Insider Reveals Jets Draft Trade 'Rumblings': 'Keep an Eye On'

Phil Sullivan - JetNation Radio – Unpacking 2024 Strategy, Senior Bowl Insights, & More

Bent - Stay or Go: Should Jets bring back Zach Wilson for 2024 season?

Mike Luciano - NY Jets must resist hiring former star WR after rocky Titans tenure

Justin Fried - Five veteran backup quarterbacks the NY Jets should target in 2024

Mike Kashuba - Top Five Wide Receiver Prospects 2024 NFL Draft

Ben Solak - The AFC Championship and Super Bowl May Be Defined by Defense

Nick - Projecting The 2024 Compensatory Picks

Nick - 2024 Top 100 Possible Cut Candidates

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.